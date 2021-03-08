-
Forty-one years ago next month, a group of Ku Klux Klansmen and members of the American Nazi Party shot and killed five people at an anti-Klan march in…
More than four decades after the Greensboro Massacre, the city formally apologizes for the role of city police. On Nov. 3, 1979, a caravan of Ku Klux…
The Greensboro City Council will consider stricter requirements for police officers…
With the completion of a $29 billion merger, the Lorillard Tobacco Company ends in Greensboro.The tobacco giant that had roots in 18th-century New York…
Two controversial redistricting bills passed last week in the Senate are headed for debate on the House floor. Senate Bill 181, introduced by Republican…
In 1979 a clash between white supremacist groups and protestors in Greensboro left five dead and 12 badly injured. The incident gained national attention…
Elected officials in Greensboro are working to create a security ordinance for entertainment venues.Calls for new regulations came after several violent…
Plans for a new downtown performing arts center in Greensboro are moving forward. City officials and fundraisers finalized an agreement this month about…