Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Guns And The Civil Rights Movement

Cover image for "This Nonviolent Stuff'll Get You Killed"

    

2015 marks the 50th anniversary of key moments in the civil rights movement, including Bloody Sunday and the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

These anniversaries have sparked conversations around the country about the people, ideas and tactics that shaped the movement. But journalist Charles Cobb wants to draw attention to a lesser-known narrative: the role that guns played in keeping people alive. His book This Nonviolent Stuff’ll Get You Killed: How Guns Made the Civil Rights Movement Possible (Basic Books/2014) explores the stories of rural activists, self-defense groups and World War II veterans who used arms throughout the movement to defend themselves and others.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks to Charles Cobb, journalist, professor and former activist with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), about his book. Cobb talks at the Bull’s Head Bookshop at UNC-Chapel Hill today at 3:30 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsCivil Rights MovementGunsCharles CobbSonja Haynes Stone CenterSNCCStudent Nonviolent Coordinating CommitteeNonviolenceAmerican HistoryAfrican American HistoryAfrican-American HistoryAfrican-AmericansCivil Rights
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
See stories by Phoebe Judge