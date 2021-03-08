-
David Forbes arrived at Shaw University in 1958. In the winter of his sophomore year, the Civil Rights movement swept through North Carolina when four…
-
David Forbes arrived at Shaw University in 1958. In the winter of his sophomore year, the Civil Rights movement swept through North Carolina when four…
-
Duke University has teamed up with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) Legacy Project to connect today’s young organizers with activists…
-
Duke University has teamed up with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) Legacy Project to connect today’s young organizers with activists…
-
Note: This conversation is a rebroadcast from February 16, 2017.In the early 1960s, Stokely Carmichael was a relatively-unknown young activist working…
-
Note: This conversation is a rebroadcast from February 16, 2017.In the early 1960s, Stokely Carmichael was a relatively-unknown young activist working…
-
Early voting is underway in many local elections. And yesterday was proclaimed “National Voter Registration Day” by the White House.Civil rights activists…
-
Julian Bond, civil rights leader and former chairman of the NAACP, died this weekend. He was 75.Bond fought for equal rights for decades, leaving behind a…
-
2015 marks the 50th anniversary of key moments in the civil rights movement, including Bloody Sunday and the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.…
-
2015 marks the 50th anniversary of key moments in the civil rights movement, including Bloody Sunday and the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.…