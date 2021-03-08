-
Ella Baker spent decades fighting for civil rights and promoting grassroots activism. She grew up in rural Littleton, North Carolina and worked with…
Early voting is underway in many local elections. And yesterday was proclaimed “National Voter Registration Day” by the White House.Civil rights activists…
2015 marks the 50th anniversary of key moments in the civil rights movement, including Bloody Sunday and the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.…
The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) was founded at Shaw University in April of 1960. Hoping to harness the enthusiasm and willpower of…
