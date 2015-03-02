UNC Board of Governors Close Academic Centers

Over the protests of students, the UNC Board of Governors moved forward with tuition and fee increases, as well as the controversial decision to close three academic centers in UNC system.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with WUNC reporter Dave Dewitt about the decisions and the outcries from faculty and students about the Center on Poverty, Work, and Opportunity at UNC Chapel Hill; the Center for Biodiversity at East Carolina; and the Institute for Civic Engagement and Social Change at North Carolina Central.

Opinion pieces about the decision to close the academic centers have been written by opponent Gene Nichols and Board of Governors Chairman John Fennebresque. Nichol's piece can be read here and Fennebresque's is here.