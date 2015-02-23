Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Life, Legacy, And Science of "Queen of Agrobacterium" Mary-Dell Chilton

Dr. Mary-Dell Chilton has spent the last 50 years studying gentically-modified plants. She won the 2013 World Food Prize, was recently inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame and continues to serve as a the principal scientist at Syngenta.
Mary-Dell Chilton in her office at Syngenta.
Syngenta
Mary-Dell as a young child when she was living with her grandparents in Southern Pines, NC.
Syngenta
Mary-Dell with her grandparents and mother on the 50th anniversary of the opening of her grandfather's bookstore.
Syngenta
Mary-Dell Chilton, her son Andrew Chilton, and her late husband Scott Chilton photographing wildflowers.
Syngenta
Mary-Dell Chilton examining tobacco plants in the greenhouse at Washington University in St. Louis.
Syngenta
Mary-Dell kayaking on Falls Lake. She and her family love spending time outdoors.
Syngenta
Mary-Dell and her late husband Scott on their son Mark's wedding day. Mark Chilton served for more than five years as the mayor of Carrboro, NC.
Syngenta
Mary-Dell's patent for the regeneration of plants containing genetically-engineered T-DNA.
Syngenta

Mary-Dell Chilton is a pioneer in the field of agricultural biotechnology. As a young scientist at Washington University, she led the team of researchers that produced the first genetically-modified plant. Chilton moved to North Carolina in the early 1980s to begin her corporate career and has continued to conduct research that shapes the agricultural production of corn, cotton, and other crops. Chilton has authored more than 100 scientific publications and was awarded the World Food Prize in 2013. She will also be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame later this year.

At the age of 76, she still spends most of her time in the laboratory at Syngenta, where she serves as the principal scientist, but her other passions include John Grisham novels, shopping, and spending time outdoors with her family. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Mary-Dell Chilton about her life, legacy and science.

Watch Mary-Dell Chilton's World Food Prize acceptance speech:

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
