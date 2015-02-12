Bringing The World Home To You

Yusor Abu-Salha In Her Own Words

Yusor Abu-Salha was killed Tuesday night, along with her husband Deah Barakat and her sister Razan Abu-Salha.
StoryCorps

Thousands of people gathered on the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill campus last night to remember three students who were shot to death on Tuesday: YusorAbu-Salha, RazanAbu-Salha and DeahBarakat.

Last year, Yusor came to the StoryCorps booth in Durham with her former elementary school teacher Mussarut Jabeen.  Jabeen is principal of Al-Iman School in Raleigh.  During the StoryCorps interview, the two women discussed their lives, hopes and dreams for the future.

In today's conversation with Frank Stasio, Jabeen discussed her former students. She spoke fondly of both Yusor and Deah, saying that she once told Deah, "You can outgrow my lap, but you can never outgrow my heart."

It's a legacy that they have left behind, and I think [...] this is the least I can to do let everybody know these children were amazing kids. I keep referring to them as children because they are my children.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsChapel Hill ShootingMussarut JabeenYusor Abu-SalhaRazan Abu-SalhaDeah BarakatUNC-Chapel HillNC State UniversityMuslim-AmericansStoryCorpsAl-Iman School
