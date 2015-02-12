Yusor Abu-Salha In Her Own Words

Thousands of people gathered on the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill campus last night to remember three students who were shot to death on Tuesday: YusorAbu-Salha, RazanAbu-Salha and DeahBarakat.

Last year, Yusor came to the StoryCorps booth in Durham with her former elementary school teacher Mussarut Jabeen. Jabeen is principal of Al-Iman School in Raleigh. During the StoryCorps interview, the two women discussed their lives, hopes and dreams for the future.

In today's conversation with Frank Stasio, Jabeen discussed her former students. She spoke fondly of both Yusor and Deah, saying that she once told Deah, "You can outgrow my lap, but you can never outgrow my heart."