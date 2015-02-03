Why North Carolinians Struggle To Find Affordable Housing

In North Carolina, two million families live without adequate housing.

Thousands of families are living in hotel rooms and many more live without heat or indoor plumbing. Stagnant wages, shrinking public spending and growing demand contribute to the problem. Why is it becoming more difficult to find affordable place to live in North Carolina?

Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer Raleigh and Wake Country reporter Andrew Kenney about developments in affordable housing in the region.

Frank also speaks with North Carolina Housing Coalition executive director Satana Deberry about the issues and myths surrounding affordable housing. And, he speaks with Helen Person, a Wake County resident struggling to find affordable housing for her family.

He discusses affordable housing with experts William Rohe, City and Regional Planning professor and director of the Center for Urban and Regional Studies at UNC; Bill Rowe, general counsel and advocacy director at the NC Justice Center; and Ned Fowler, president of the Northwestern Housing Enterprise.

