Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Why North Carolinians Struggle To Find Affordable Housing

View from the hilltop at Carver Pond Apartments on Meriwether Drive in Durham, North Carolina
Ildar Sagdejev
/

  In North Carolina, two million families live without adequate housing. 

Thousands of families are living in hotel rooms and many more live without heat or indoor plumbing. Stagnant wages, shrinking public spending and growing demand contribute to the problem. Why is it becoming more difficult to find affordable place to live in North Carolina? 

Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer Raleigh and Wake Country reporter Andrew Kenney about developments in affordable housing in the region. 

Frank also speaks with North Carolina Housing Coalition executive director Satana Deberry about the issues and myths surrounding affordable housing. And, he speaks with Helen Person, a Wake County resident struggling to find affordable housing for her family. 

He discusses affordable housing with experts William Rohe, City and Regional Planning professor and director of the Center for Urban and Regional Studies at UNCBill Rowe, general counsel and advocacy director at the NC Justice Center; and Ned Fowler, president of the Northwestern Housing Enterprise.

Find out more about Walnut Terrace and read Kenney's reporting for the N&O

Helen Person and other Raleigh citizens living in hotels were featured in a N&O article earlier this month. 

Ethan Hyman of the N&O has put a video together showing what conditions people like Helen Person are living under. This is what it looks like when a Hotel Becomes a Home.

Helen and other families living in the Raleigh Inn have started a Go Fund Me

Tags

The State of ThingsAffordable HousingHousingRaleigh Housing AuthorityPublic HousingFederal Housing Tax CreditsAndrew KenneySatana DeberryWilliam RoheBill RoweDavid ForbesCharlotteAsheville BladeAshevilleHousing Authority of the City of AshevilleDurhamRaleighThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio