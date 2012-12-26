'Housing Recovery Is Gathering Strength,' New Report On Prices Signals

Home prices were up 4.3 percent in October from the same month a year before in the 20 major U.S. cities where the data are tracked, according to the latest S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices report.

"Looking over this report, and considering other data on housing starts and sales, it is clear that the housing recovery is gathering strength," economist David Blitzer, , chairman of the Index Committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices, says in the report. "Higher year-over-year price gains plus strong performances in the southwest and California, regions that suffered during the housing bust, confirm that housing is now contributing to the economy."

The city-by-city changes in prices; October 2012 vs. October 2011:

Atlanta: 4.9 percent

Boston: 1.6 percent

Charlotte: 4.1 percent

Chicago: -1.3 percent

Cleveland: 1.8 percent

Dallas: 4.6 percent

Denver: 6.9 percent

Detroit: 10.0 percent

Las Vegas: 8.4 percent

Los Angeles: 6.2 percent

Miami: 8.5 percent

Minneapolis: 9.2 percent

New York: -1.2 percent

Phoenix: 21.7 percent

Portland: 5.2 percent

San Diego: 6.0 percent

San Francisco: 8.9 percent

Seattle: 5.7 percent

Tampa: 5.9 percent

Washington, D.C.: 4.4 percent

20-city composite: 4.3 percent

