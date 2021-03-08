David Forbes

-
The people of Asheville successfully fought against an effort from the North Carolina state legislature to change how the city’s local elections were run.…
Why is Asheville not fighting a redistricting plan from the state legislature? Asheville’s local elections use an “at-large” system, which means that the…
A new exhibit at the Rural Heritage Museum at Mars Hill University hopes to show people that the Civil War played out in North Carolina in complicated…
In North Carolina, two million families live without adequate housing. Thousands of families are living in hotel rooms and many more live without heat or…
Public housing residents in Asheville are raising concerns with the city's housing authority because of a recent rise in evictions. The rise in evictions…
