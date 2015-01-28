The Consequences Of Google Fiber

Faster internet is coming to North Carolina. Tech giant Google announced it will build ultra-high-speed broadband networks in the Triangle and Charlotte areas.

The move opens questions about accessibility, cost and competition. Host Frank Stasio talks with Leoneda Inge, changing economy reporter for WUNC; Lauren Ohnesorge, reporter for the Triangle Business Journal; Alistair Barr, reporter for the Wall Street Journal; and Joy Diaz, reporter for KUT radio in Austin, Tex., about the expansion of fiber optic networks.