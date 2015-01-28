Bringing The World Home To You

The Consequences Of Google Fiber

Faster internet is coming to North Carolina. Tech giant Google announced it will build ultra-high-speed broadband networks in the Triangle and Charlotte areas. 

The move opens questions about accessibility, cost and competition.  Host Frank Stasio talks with Leoneda Inge, changing economy reporter for WUNC; Lauren Ohnesorge, reporter for the Triangle Business Journal; Alistair Barr, reporter for the Wall Street Journal; and Joy Diaz, reporter for KUT radio in Austin, Tex., about the expansion of fiber optic networks.

Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
