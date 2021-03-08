-
What began as a fiber optic network for a more efficient traffic light system in Greensboro could mean better Internet access for the Triad. Greensboro…
-
In an effort to bridge the digital divide, the Obama administration has selected Durham, as well as 26 other cities and a tribal nation, to help connect…
-
Folks in the Triangle cheered when Google announced it was bringing ultra-high-speed internet and TV service to the area. Google officials say now it’s…
-
Google Fiber and the Nonprofit Technology Network are trying to help more people get online. The groups launched the Digital Inclusion Fellowship Thursday…
-
It’s not nearly as fast as the Gigabit service promised by Google Fiber and AT&T. But, Time Warner Cable has announced faster internet service is coming…
-
Faster internet is coming to North Carolina. Tech giant Google announced it will build ultra-high-speed broadband networks in the Triangle and Charlotte…
-
Faster internet is coming to North Carolina. Tech giant Google announced it will build ultra-high-speed broadband networks in the Triangle and Charlotte…
-
The next cities to benefit from ultra-high-speed internet service will be in the southern United States. Google Fiber announced yesterday it is bringing…
-
In case you missed it, a customer posted eight minutes of a bleak call with Comcast. His attempt to cancel his cable set a new standard for bad customer service.
-
A Shelby-based company is launching their own ultra-high-speed fiber optic project -- even as Google Fiber tests some North Carolina markets for…