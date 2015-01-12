Grammy Award winning musician David Holt moved to western North Carolina to learn "mountain music" in the early 1970s.

The move was just the beginning of Holt's extensive career in music. He toured with music legend Doc Watson, hosted shows on the The Nashville Network and on public broadcast television, and documented the stories of the musicians in the Appalachian Mountains.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Holt about his life and Holt demonstrates the instruments he learned from the people of the Appalachia.

This timeline chronicles some of Holt's many accomplishments and several important life moments. (Scroll over the image to move the timeline forward.)

The video below is for "David Holt's State of Music" on UNC - TV.