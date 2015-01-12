David Holt's State of Music
1 of 6
David Holt and Rhiannon Giddens during the filming of "David Holt's State of Music."
davidholt.com
2 of 6
Doc Watson & David Holt on Fire On the Mountain 1984.
davidholt.com
3 of 6
David Holt in Spencer, NC filming Great Scenic Railway Journeys for UNC TV.
davidholt.com
4 of 6
Playing the paper bag with Roy Acuff on Hee Haw.
davidholt.com
5 of 6
Ray Benson, David Holt and Jo-El Sonnier on the set of American Music Shop.
davidholt.com
6 of 6
David Holt and Balsam Range during the filming of "David Holt's State of Music."
davidholt.com
Grammy Award winning musician David Holt moved to western North Carolina to learn "mountain music" in the early 1970s.
The move was just the beginning of Holt's extensive career in music. He toured with music legend Doc Watson, hosted shows on the The Nashville Network and on public broadcast television, and documented the stories of the musicians in the Appalachian Mountains.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Holt about his life and Holt demonstrates the instruments he learned from the people of the Appalachia.
This timeline chronicles some of Holt's many accomplishments and several important life moments. (Scroll over the image to move the timeline forward.)
The video below is for "David Holt's State of Music" on UNC - TV.