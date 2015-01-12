Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

David Holt's State of Music

1 of 6
David Holt and Rhiannon Giddens during the filming of "David Holt's State of Music."
davidholt.com
2 of 6
Doc Watson & David Holt on Fire On the Mountain 1984.
davidholt.com
3 of 6
David Holt in Spencer, NC filming Great Scenic Railway Journeys for UNC TV.
davidholt.com
4 of 6
Playing the paper bag with Roy Acuff on Hee Haw.
davidholt.com
5 of 6
Ray Benson, David Holt and Jo-El Sonnier on the set of American Music Shop.
davidholt.com
6 of 6
David Holt and Balsam Range during the filming of "David Holt's State of Music."
davidholt.com

  

Grammy Award winning musician David Holt moved to western North Carolina to learn "mountain music" in the early 1970s.

The move was just the beginning of Holt's extensive career in music. He toured with music legend Doc Watson, hosted shows on the The Nashville Network and on public broadcast television, and documented the stories of the musicians in the Appalachian Mountains. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Holt about his life and Holt demonstrates the instruments he learned from the people of the Appalachia. 

This timeline chronicles some of Holt's many accomplishments and several important life moments. (Scroll over the image to move the timeline forward.)

The video below is for "David Holt's State of Music" on UNC - TV.

Tags

The State of ThingsDavid HoltWestern North CarolinaFolk MusicTraditional MusicAppalachian MountainsBlue Ridge MountainsMountain MusicCarolina Chocolate DropsBalsam RangeDoc WatsonThe State of ThingsUNC-TVState of MusicSOT Meet Series
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio