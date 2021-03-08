-
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. On this week's episode Music Maker Relief…
For as long as she can remember, Rhiannon Giddens has been singing. Growing up in Greensboro, she sang in youth choirs, despite not knowing how to read…
The Carolina Chocolate Drops singer's richly realized solo debut spans American music's history of communal uplift, individual outcry, happy collaboration and profitable theft.
Grammy Award winning musician David Holt moved to western North Carolina to learn "mountain music" in the early 1970s.The move was just the beginning of…
Prospect Hill is Flemons' first album since leaving the band Carolina Chocolate Drops. By coincidence, the multi-instrumentalist recorded the album the day Pete Seeger died.
Dom Flemons, a co-founder of North Carolina-based Grammy award winning string band The Carolina Chocolate Drops, will leave the band in mid-December…
The Carolina Chocolate Drops have come a long way from their days of busking on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. They’ve already won one Grammy, and now…
