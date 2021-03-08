-
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. This week, Grammy winner and American…
-
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. This week, Jacob Sharp of Mipso tells us why…
-
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. This week, Chatham County Line's Dave Wilson…
-
The beat of hundreds stomping their feet to the southern sounds of MerleFest returns this weekend. The annual festival starts this Thursday in Wilkesboro…
-
Grammy Award winning musician David Holt moved to western North Carolina to learn "mountain music" in the early 1970s.The move was just the beginning of…
-
Grammy Award winning musician David Holt moved to western North Carolina to learn "mountain music" in the early 1970s.The move was just the beginning of…
-
A guitar belonging to legendary North Carolina musician Doc Watson will be auctioned off at Christie'sin New York today. Nicknamed Ol' Hoss, it's the…
-
Doc Watson's virtuosic guitar playing changed bluegrass music forever. He brought the guitar out from behind the banjo and fiddle and set the bar for…
-
Doc Watson's virtuosic guitar playing changed bluegrass music forever. He brought the guitar out from behind the banjo and fiddle and set the bar for…
-
North Carolina music legend Doc Watson died yesterday in Winston-Salem, NC. He was 89. Watson was a guitarist and folk singer, best known for his…