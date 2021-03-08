-
Alexa Rose was singing before she could talk, but she did not sing or even listen to country music until she was a teenager. She starred in a…
More than 4,000 people surrendered their homes and land to create the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The park covers more than 500,000 acres and…
Grammy Award winning musician David Holt moved to western North Carolina to learn "mountain music" in the early 1970s.The move was just the beginning of…
Fans of bluegrass music are in Raleigh this week for the World of Bluegrass Festival and conference. The gathering is organized by the Nashville-based…
Greensboro musician Andrew Eversole has played with the likes of bluegrass performer Laurelyn Dossett on the way to creating his second album. The…
Beowulf is a classic tale that has been told and retold in many ways. But in 2006, a team in Greensboro designed a surprising twist on the age-old tale: a…