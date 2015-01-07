Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Battles Over Energy Policy In North Carolina

A picture of segments of pipeline.
Harald Hoyer
/
Creative Commons

    

Two North Carolina energy companies are helping to build a natural gas pipeline that would bring the energy boom to our state.

But those plans are meeting resistance from some landowners who don’t want a new pipeline running underneath their property. Many are trying to block it from the outset by barring surveyors from inspecting their land.

Meanwhile, the group that oversees natural gas exploration in North Carolina is the subject of multiple lawsuits. The legislature appoints most of those board members. But environmental groups and Gov. Pat McCrory say that’s unconstitutional, because the commission is an extension of the executive branch.

If a judge agrees, it could call into question not only the board’s existence, but the rules they have created.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Raleigh News and Observer reporter John Murawski about the latest in the conversations on energy policy in North Carolina.

Dominion Resources is hosting public meetings this week in eastern North Carolina to explain plans for the natural gas pipeline.

Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
