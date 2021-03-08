-
After filming five seasons of the Peabody award-winning series, “A Chef’s Life,” Vivian Howard has the cameras pointed in a different direction — this…
Chef Vivian Howard stars in the fourth season of her PBS show, "A Chef’s Life," which debuts later this month. The premiere precedes the release of a…
Kinston is the heart of Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina. Longtime residents say it was heart-breaking to see their hometown fall apart as…
From bakeries and dives to fine dining and drive-ins, North Carolina restaurants consistently top foodies' "best-of" lists. So it was no surprise to many…
As the year draws to a close, The State of Things staff take a look back at some of their favorite segments of 2014. Producer Hady Mawajdeh highlights…
North Carolina chef accepted a prestigious award last night for a TV series that chronicles her life and her cooking. Vivian Howard is co-owner of "Chef…