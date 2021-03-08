-
Burning Coal Theatre Company’s only in-person performance this fall opened last week to a rapt audience of...four. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the live…
In 2010, Wisconsin-based blogger and humorist Ann Imig wanted to create a forum to “give motherhood a microphone,” so she planned a live performance event…
The Suffers, a 10-piece band out of Houston, Texas, features a horn line, rhythm section and the gigantic soulful voice of front woman Kam Franklin. The…
North Carolina musician Kenny Roby teamed up with his friend and bass player Rob Keller in the early 1990s to create a roots band called Six String…
As the year draws to a close, The State of Things staff take a look back at some of their favorite segments of 2014. Producer Hady Mawajdeh highlights…
The cleverly-named female band DADDY ISSUES from Greensboro, North Carolina started making music last year. They have gained a following with songs like…