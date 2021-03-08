-
What lessons can the now-deceased Harper Lee teach a modern-day investigative journalist? Writer Casey Cep retraced Lee’s footsteps to a small town in…
Shouting broke out on the floor when a rape and incest exemption was removed without a roll call vote. "I want the people of the state of Alabama to know how we vote," said a Democratic state senator.
In 1931, Willie Peterson was arrested for the attack of three white women in Birmingham, Alabama. He did not match the description that the sole survivor…
Democrat Doug Jones won the red state of Alabama in his senate race against Republican Roy Moore this week. Moore faces multiple allegations of sexual…
The Rusty Wright Band made its second public appearance in 2004 when a booking agent asked at the last minute if they could open for Lynyrd Skynyrd. That…
Lowndes County, Alabama covers more than 700 square miles in the south-central portion of the state. It is part of the Black Belt, a region with dense…