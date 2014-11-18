City Makes Move For Greensboro Civil Rights Museum

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro was built to commemorate a transformative moment in civil rights history when four NC A&T freshmen staged a sit-in at the city's whites-only lunch counter.

But the museum has faced continued challenges since its opening in 2010. It has run an annual deficit and missed yearly attendance projections each year. Last week, the museum's board fired executive director Lacy Ward after less than a year on the job. And last night Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan announced a proposal for the city to take over operation of the museum.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Greensboro Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the uncertain future of the museum.