The State of Things

City Makes Move For Greensboro Civil Rights Museum

The International Civil Rights Center and Museum faces ongoing financial struggles, and the Greensboro mayor wants the city to take it over.
Jeff Tiberii
/

  

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro was built to commemorate a transformative moment in civil rights history when four NC A&T freshmen staged a sit-in at the city's whites-only lunch counter. 

But the museum has faced continued challenges since its opening in 2010. It has run an annual deficit and missed yearly attendance projections each year. Last week, the museum's board fired executive director Lacy Ward after less than a year on the job.  And last night Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan announced a proposal for the city to take over operation of the museum. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Greensboro Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the uncertain future of the museum. 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsGreensboroInternational Civil Rights Center & MuseumCity GovernmentMuseumCivil RightsHistoryCity Politics
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
