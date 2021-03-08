-
The Joel Lane Museum House in Raleigh will celebrate its 250th anniversary this Independence Day. The house - the oldest in Wake County - was built in…
Sylvia Gray was an entrepreneur of ephemera. Decades after she and her husband opened a surplus store in downtown Greensboro, she turned the business into…
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro was built to commemorate a transformative moment in civil rights history when four NC A&T…
Two suspects in the Monday theft of an expensive dinosaur model from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences voluntarily turned themselves in Thursday…
In the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, then-President George W. Bush gave a speech encouraging Americans to boost "participation and confidence…
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum opened in Greensboro nearly three and a half years ago. A national sit-in movement began on February 1st,…
People often turn to history books to learn about bygone eras, but a new exhibit at the Museum of the Albemarle showcases the value of postcards important…