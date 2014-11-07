NC Justice Department Investigates Problems At Asheville PD

The state Justice Department is looking into allegations of administrative failure at the Asheville Police Department.

One lieutenant says he faced retaliation for raising concerns about outdated equipment and a short staff of patrol officers. Another says Police Chief William Anderson asked him to lie during an SBI investigation of the chief’s son.

Anderson and the city council have refuted those claims. But the allegations have badly damaged morale within the department. More than 40 officers filed a petition that says they have lost confidence in their leaders.

Now, the state’s Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission is reviewing the department’s procedures. And the city’s fire chief has been asked to lead an overhaul of the police department.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Asheville Citizen-Times reporter Jon Ostendorff, who recently wrote an investigative story about the embattled police department.