In Their Shoes—Exploring Domestic Violence Through Theater

Seema Kukreja as Udip, Robin Carmon Marshall as Anaba and Alexus Wilcox as Corrine in the play "From the Boot of Timberland."
Eric Barstow
The cast of "From the Boot of Timberland" featuring Teresa Connor as Monica, Verlene Oates as Heather, Alexus Wilcox as Corrine and Timika Brodie as Carla.
Eric Barstow
Terrance McAllister as Tyrell and Marcus Zollicoffer as Tracey in the play "Good Brother."
Eric Barstow

A new family-run black theater company in the Triangle is presenting two companion one-act plays that encourage men and women to come together to address violence against women. 

From the Boot of Timberland and Good Brother, written by mother-daughter pair Robin Marshall and Monet Marshall, respectively, share some of the same characters and themes, but approach the issues from different points of view; From the Boot of Timberland features an all-female cast of women of different ethnicities, and Good Brother features a cast of five black men. A counselor is present at all performances, and many include talk-backs and facilitated conversations to encourage the audience to talk honestly about generational cycles of abuse, street harassment, and the relationship between being both oppressed and an oppressor, specifically among American-American men. 

The plays are on stage at Common Ground Theatre in Durham October 10th and 11th at 8 p.m.  Host Frank Stasio talks with director and playwright Monet Noelle Marshall, playwright and actor Robin Carmon Marshall, and actors Marcus Zollicoffer and Alexus Wilcox

