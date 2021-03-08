-
A Louisiana high school became the subject of national debate and controversy in 2007 after six black students were accused of attempted murder after a…
A new one-man, interactive play seeks to change minds and create a more just and equitable community. Sonny Kelly is the playwright and star of “The…
Throughout modern history the work of African-American artists has often been appropriated for the financial and cultural gain of those outside the black…
How did one word both lift a white playwright to American fame and condemn a black actor to failure? How did the relationships between slaveholders and…
A new family-run black theater company in the Triangle is presenting two companion one-act plays that encourage men and women to come together to address…
