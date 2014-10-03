Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Béla Fleck Comes To Raleigh For IBMA

1 of 3
Host Frank Stasio and Béla Fleck prepare for their conversation."
Hady Mawajdeh (WUNC)
2 of 3
Béla Fleck warming up in the studio."
Hady Mawajdeh (WUNC)
3 of 3
Frank takes notes about Béla Fleck's new album."
Hady Mawajdeh (WUNC)
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn's new album comes out October 7th.
Credit http://belafleck.com/
/
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn's new album comes out October 7th.

  

 The relentless Béla Fleck is known for taking his banjo on a wide array of sonic journeys. 

The Grammy award-winning musician has taken his instrument to the outer limits of improvisational jazz with his group, Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. He also explored the African roots of the banjo through recordings with traditional African musicians in Uganda and Tanzania.

Host Frank Stasio chats with Béla Fleck about his career, his IBMA keynote address, and his new album, Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn,  with wife and collaborator Abigail Washburn. 

You can stream Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn's Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn via NPR Music here.

You can also watch Béla Fleck's keynote from IBMA below.

Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
