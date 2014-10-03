Béla Fleck Comes To Raleigh For IBMA

Credit http://belafleck.com/ / Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn's new album comes out October 7th.

The relentless Béla Fleck is known for taking his banjo on a wide array of sonic journeys.

The Grammy award-winning musician has taken his instrument to the outer limits of improvisational jazz with his group, Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. He also explored the African roots of the banjo through recordings with traditional African musicians in Uganda and Tanzania.

Host Frank Stasio chats with Béla Fleck about his career, his IBMA keynote address, and his new album, Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, with wife and collaborator Abigail Washburn.

You can stream Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn's Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn via NPR Music here.

You can also watch Béla Fleck's keynote from IBMA below.