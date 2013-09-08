Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Banjos, Bartók And La Belle Époque: New Classical Albums

By Tom Huizenga
Published September 8, 2013 at 5:15 PM EDT
Meet Béla Fleck, the classical composer. He has written himself a concerto for banjo and orchestra called <em>The Impostor</em>.

People ask why I thrive on classical music, and I tell them it's all about discovery. The possibilities for finding incredible music, both old and new, are endless as the oceans. And on this visit to All Things Considered, host Jacki Lyden and I explore new music from the young Caleb Burhans that echoes an older liturgical style and a new concerto for banjo by Béla Fleck, plus a pair of concertos written 30 years apart by a Fleck namesake, Béla Bartók. And we'll slip into the elegant world of the fin-de-siècle Parisian salons via the perfumed music of Reynaldo Hahn.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

