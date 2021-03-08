-
Irene Kelley has been a force on Nashville’s Music Row for decades. She spent 20 years writing or co-writing hit songs for country artists like Ricky…
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. On this episode, folk musician Alice Gerrard…
An annual conference and bluegrass music festival is underway in Raleigh. This is Raleigh's fifth year hosting the International Bluegrass Music…
Classically-trained violinist and fiddler Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw and bluegrass banjo player Hank Smith might seem like an unlikely duo. But Hank Smith grew…
The International Bluegrass Music Association is underway in Raleigh with the 2016 International Bluegrass Music Awards. The group The Earls of Leicester…
This week we're welcoming the IBMA's World of Bluegrass back to Raleigh with music highlights heard between our news stories.Periodically throughout the…
The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the lineup of artists that will play the World of Bluegrass festival this fall.Allison Krauss…