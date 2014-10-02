Mandolin Virtuosa Sierra Hull Secures Eighth IBMA Award Nomination

The International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass festival features dozens of the world’s most talented bluegrass artists.

Mandolin player Sierra Hull has been nominated for seven IBMA awards in the last four years. This year, she got her eighth nomination. She’s up for instrumental performer of the year in the mandolin category.

Hull is also one of the youngest performers at the World of Bluegrass, but young does not mean inexperienced. She signed her first record deal at age 13 and has been playing professionally for 10 years.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Sierra Hull on the mandolin and Ethan Jodziewicz on the upright bass, and they play live.

Hull will play during the World of Bluegrass festival Friday at 1 p.m. at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh.