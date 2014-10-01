Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Civil Rights Leader Takes A Page From The Comics

1 of 5
Cover of the first installment of John Lewis' March trilogy of graphic novels
topshelfcomix.com
2 of 5
Cover of 1956's Martin Luther King "Montgomery Story" Comic Book.
3 of 5
John Lewis 1964
Marion Trikoso
4 of 5
John Lewis 2013 at ComicCon
Ned Arhens
5 of 5
John Lewis and Co-Author Andrew Aydin chat with Niel deGrasse Tyson at ComicCon
topshelfcomix.com

Congressman John Lewis (middle), Andrew Aydin (right), and Nate Powell (left) on the Edmund Pettus bridge.
Credit Sandi Villarreal (Top Shelf Comix)
/
Congressman John Lewis (middle), Andrew Aydin (right), and Nate Powell (left) on the Edmund Pettus bridge.

Congressman John Lewis (D-Ga.) was once inspired to fight for civil rights by a comic book about Martin Luther King Jr. and his nonviolent protest in Montgomery, Alabama. 

Now, more than 50 years after the March on Washington, Congressman Lewis is turning his historic actions into a graphic novel meant to inspire young people.

Host Frank Stasio talks with  Rep. John Lewis and his co-author, Andrew Aydin, about their graphic novel March: Book One (Top Shelf Productions/2013). The book provides the theme for this year’s Durham Reads Together program. Rep. Lewis and Aydin will kick off the Durham Reads Together program on Saturday, October 4 at 2:30 pm at the B.N. Duke Auditorium at North Carolina Central University.

Host Frank Stasio and Rep. Lewis will present a discussion on the book at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham on Sunday, October 5 at 3 pm.

Rep. John Lewis' Speech at the 1963 March on Washington from BillMoyers.com on Vimeo.

Tags

The State of ThingsCongressJohn LewisCivil RightsAfrican-AmericansMartin Luther King Jr.Comic BooksComicConNeil deGrasse TysonDurham Reads TogetherDurhamAlabamaNashvilleSit-inThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio