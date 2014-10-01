Civil Rights Leader Takes A Page From The Comics

Credit Sandi Villarreal (Top Shelf Comix) / Congressman John Lewis (middle), Andrew Aydin (right), and Nate Powell (left) on the Edmund Pettus bridge.

Congressman John Lewis (D-Ga.) was once inspired to fight for civil rights by a comic book about Martin Luther King Jr. and his nonviolent protest in Montgomery, Alabama.

Now, more than 50 years after the March on Washington, Congressman Lewis is turning his historic actions into a graphic novel meant to inspire young people.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rep. John Lewis and his co-author, Andrew Aydin, about their graphic novel March: Book One (Top Shelf Productions/2013). The book provides the theme for this year’s Durham Reads Together program. Rep. Lewis and Aydin will kick off the Durham Reads Together program on Saturday, October 4 at 2:30 pm at the B.N. Duke Auditorium at North Carolina Central University.

Host Frank Stasio and Rep. Lewis will present a discussion on the book at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham on Sunday, October 5 at 3 pm.