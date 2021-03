The Winston-Salem city government is now offering benefits to same-sex partners who are married.

The City will recognize the marriage licenses of couples from any state within the U.S. jurisdiction. Host

Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Greensboro Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the constitutionality of this decision and other major Triad news stories: the expansion of body cameras within the Winston-Salem Police Department and the latest news from the Poverty Summit.