'Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy: Four Women Undercover In The Civil War'

At the beginning of the Civil War, members of Abraham Lincoln’s administration were scrambling to build a strategy against the newly formed Confederate Army.

But they soon became aware of an unforeseen threat to their military operations: female spies.

Hundreds of women moved goods and information across enemy lines in what would be a gender turning point in a bitterly divided country.

Karen Abbott's third book, Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy (HarperCollins/2014), tells the true stories of four women who went undercover to help reunite the nation, or create a new one.