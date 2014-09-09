Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

'Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy: Four Women Undercover In The Civil War'

HarperCollins

At the beginning of the Civil War, members of Abraham Lincoln’s administration were scrambling to build a strategy against the newly formed Confederate Army. 

But they soon became aware of an unforeseen threat to their military operations: female spies. 

Hundreds of women moved goods and information across enemy lines in what would be a gender turning point in a bitterly divided country. 

Karen Abbott’s third book, Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy(HarperCollins/2014)tells the true stories of four women who went undercover to help reunite the nation, or create a new one. Abbott will be reading at Malaprop’s Bookstore in Asheville tonight at 7 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Karen Abbott about her book and how women redefined themselves in 19th century America.

