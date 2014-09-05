The Campbell Brothers Do “A Love Supreme”

The Campbell Brothers, a New York-based sacred steel band, will be performing a reinterpretation of John Coltrane's A Love Supreme to kick off the Bull Durham Blues Festival this weekend.

John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme is among the most highly regarded albums in music history, and to commemorate the album’s 50th anniversary, Duke Performances commissioned The Campbell Brothers to reinterpret the work. Host Frank Stasio talks with The Campbell Brothers about the sacred steel tradition and the significance of Coltrane's album.