John Coltrane is widely recognized as one of the most iconic and influential jazz musicians of all time. His work as a saxophonist and composer is known…
The Campbell Brothers, a New York-based sacred steel band, will be performing a reinterpretation of John Coltrane's A Love Supreme to kick off the Bull…
John Coltrane’s music blossomed during his time in Philadelphia and New York, but his roots are in High Point, NC where he played music at church and in…
