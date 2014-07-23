Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A Portrait Photographer Defies Social Norms

Hugh Mangum Photographs, David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University.
Hugh Mangum Photographs, David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University.
The top left portrait features Hugh Mangum.
The top left portrait features Hugh Mangum.
Hugh Mangum Photographs, David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University.
Hugh Mangum Photographs, David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University.
Hugh Mangum Photographs, David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University.
Hugh Mangum Photographs, David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University.
Hugh and his wife Annie Carden. Annie's brother, Perry, is on the bottom row.
Hugh Mangum Photographs, David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University.

  The late 19th century American South was marked by inequality; Jim Crow was the law of the land and racial segregation was both a social norm and a legal requirement.

But some artists and thinkers, like Durham-based photographer Hugh Mangum, worked to defy that norm. He took portrait photos of everyone—black, white, rich and poor—and he portrayed all of them with dignity. More than 600 of Hugh Mangum’s images have been salvaged and preserved at Duke University’s Rubenstein Library, and a new exhibit at the Durham History Hub shines light on a selection of his portraits that demonstrate the impact he had on the Durham Community. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with the exhibit’s curator Sarah Stacke, and Katie Spencer, executive director of The Durham History Hub.

