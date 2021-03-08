-
Within minutes of watching weekend morning cartoons, viewers see a range of commercials targeting children. Social scientists have long been outspoken…
Note: This is a rebroadcast from last year. Conjoined twins Chang and Eng Bunker toured the world in the mid 1800s, putting their bodies on exhibit for a…
Conjoined twins Chang and Eng Bunker toured the world in the mid 1800s, putting their bodies on exhibit for a wide array of audiences.They eventually…
The late 19th century American South was marked by inequality; Jim Crow was the law of the land and racial segregation was both a social norm and a legal…
