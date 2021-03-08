Durham History Hub

-
Durham and baseball are intimately connected in the minds of many Americans because of the movie "Bull Durham." But the relationship between the city of…
-
Durham and baseball are intimately connected in the minds of many Americans because of the movie "Bull Durham." But the relationship between the city of…
-
In the early 20th century, Sears Roebuck CEO Julius Rosenwald teamed up with educator and civil rights icon Booker T. Washington to bring formal education…
-
In the early 20th century, Sears Roebuck CEO Julius Rosenwald teamed up with educator and civil rights icon Booker T. Washington to bring formal education…
-
In recalling history, many cite the leaders who shaped the politics and business of the country, cities and communities. But what about the folks that…
-
In recalling history, many cite the leaders who shaped the politics and business of the country, cities and communities. But what about the folks that…
-
Downtown Durham has been the home of one hotel for a long time - the Marriott. But now there are two. A second hotel held a ribbon-cutting this week in a…
-
The late 19th century American South was marked by inequality; Jim Crow was the law of the land and racial segregation was both a social norm and a legal…
-
The late 19th century American South was marked by inequality; Jim Crow was the law of the land and racial segregation was both a social norm and a legal…