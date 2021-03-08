-
Not all racially-motivated killings in the Jim Crow-era were classified as "lynchings." Activists are trying to document the rest.Part two of a two-part…
Like any good historian, Charles Dew was trained to conduct his research in a scientific fashion, setting aside any personal perspectives in his…
For much of the 20th century, Willie Otey Kay was a household name among the fashion-conscious in Raleigh. The designer and dressmaker crafted…
In 1926, North Carolina playwright Paul Green helped introduce on stage realistic depictions of life for African Americans. With his Pulitzer…
In 1939, Nazi leadership in Germany prohibited Jewish professors from teaching at colleges and universities. Many of the Jewish scholars who fled the…
During the Jim Crow era, many businesses and establishments were not friendly to African-Americans which made traveling both inconvenient and dangerous…