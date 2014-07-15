End In Sight For Triad's Contentious GOP Runoff

Voters in the Triad will decide today between Republicans Phil Berger Jr. and Mark Walker in a primary runoff election.

The race has divided local Republicans over who is the more approachable candidate rather than establishment and Tea Party agendas. The winner of the GOP primary will face Democratic candidate Laura Fjeld in the general election.

Meanwhile, an internal investigation in Guilford County has turned up evidence that employees with the Department of Social Services were told to keep a backlog of food stamp applications secret from federal regulators.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Greensboro News & Record reporter Susan Ladd about the race to replace Howard Coble in North Carolina's 6th Congressional District, and reporter Kelly Poe about the food stamp backlog in Guilford County.