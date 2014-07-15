Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

End In Sight For Triad's Contentious GOP Runoff

Greensboro skyline
Scott Moore, Flickr, Creative Commons
/

    

Voters in the Triad will decide today between Republicans Phil Berger Jr. and Mark Walker in a primary runoff election. 

The race has divided local Republicans over who is the more approachable candidate rather than establishment and Tea Party agendas. The winner of the GOP primary will face Democratic candidate Laura Fjeld in the general election. 

Meanwhile, an internal investigation in Guilford County has turned up evidence that employees with the Department of Social Services were told to keep a backlog of food stamp applications secret from federal regulators.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Greensboro News & Record reporter Susan Ladd about the race to replace Howard Coble in North Carolina's 6th Congressional District, and reporter Kelly Poe about the food stamp backlog in Guilford County.

Tags

The State of Things6th Congressional DistrictPhil Berger Jr.Mark WalkerFood StampsNC FASTGuilford County
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio