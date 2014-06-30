Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Meet Randall Williams

Randall Williams
North Carolina native Randall Williams says he knew he was going to be a doctor when he was four years old.

Unlike many who think they know their career path, Williams never changed his mind. He started working in the emergency room of his hometown hospital in Burlington as a teenager. He served as everything from a candy striper to an orderly before going to medical school.

He is now a Raleigh physician who has taken 11 trips to Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Palestine for medical missions. He ran for mayor of Raleigh in the latest election.

His most recent book of choice is Duty, by Secretary Robert Gates.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Randall Williams about his political philosophy, medicine in the Middle East, and health care policy.

Tags

The State of ThingsHealth CareMedicaid reformIraqMedical TreatmentRaleighThe State of Things
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
