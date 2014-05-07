Roundtable Analyzes Primary Election Results

North Carolina's primary elections were a big deal both in and out of the state this year. National organizations and outside groups spent a lot on some of the state’s contests. We will sit down with a roundtable of experts to discuss the primary election results.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rob Christensen, chief political writer for the News and Observer; Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie; Michael Bitzer, professor of Political Science at Catawba College; and Susan Roberts, professor of Political Science at Davidson College.