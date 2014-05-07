Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Roundtable Analyzes Primary Election Results

North Carolina's primary elections were a big deal both in and out of the state this year. National organizations and outside groups spent a lot on some of the state’s contests. We will sit down with a roundtable of experts to discuss the primary election results. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rob Christensen, chief political writer for the News and Observer; Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie; Michael Bitzer, professor of Political Science at Catawba College; and Susan Roberts, professor of Political Science at Davidson College.

Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
