2014 NC Primary

Voters in 37 counties headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in second-primary – or runoff – elections. In North Carolina, a second primary is necessary when…
North Carolina House leadership has proposed a $21.1 billion budget. The plan gives teachers a five percent pay raise and does not require educators to…
Two Republican lawmakers introduced a bill to the North Carolina Senate last week to cut back on the threat of coal ash pollution in North Carolina. But…
Orange County Register of Deeds is not typically a politically volatile position. But Mark Chilton made national headlines when he won the race to become…
North Carolina's primary elections were a big deal both in and out of the state this year. National organizations and outside groups spent a lot on some…
Two experienced judges won the right to run for North Carolina’s Supreme Court on Tuesday night.Incumbent Justice Robin Hudson got 43 percent of the vote…
At least four North Carolina lawmakers were unseated in Tuesday night’s primary elections.Representative Robert Brawley, a Republican from Mooresville,…