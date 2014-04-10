Unemployment In North Carolina

The state's unemployment rate is on a downward trend, but the meaning of those numbers is the subject of debate. Some believe it is a sign of a comeback while others believe it is skewed statistic. Debate over unemployment extends to the federal level, as an unemployment bill with a North Carolina-specific provision struggles to reach a vote in the United States House.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Geoff Bennett, Washington reporter for Time Warner Cable News, about the latest in unemployment.