2014 NC Senate

-
Former Raleigh Mayor Tom Bradshaw requested a recount on Monday afternoon in his race for the North Carolina Senate against Republican John Alexander,…
-
This is our election night blog. Complete election results can be found here. 12:15 a.m.:Thom Tillis: "We didn't bend, we won. ... You all refused to lose…
-
This is NPR's blog following the hotly contested 2014 election:
-
Here are the latest 2014 mid-term election results from the North Carolina Board of Elections. (See a wider version of this information).
-
North Carolina is one of the states at the heart of the debate about voting laws. So what do its citizens think about new regulations? Michel Martin heads to Charlotte to find out.
-
Next week voters across North Carolina will decide the next U.S. Senator from North Carolina. Latest polls show the race basically tied between Democratic…
-
With only eight days left to go before Election Day, the race for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat is in high gear. Democratic incumbent Senator Kay…
-
U.S. House, State Senate, District Attorney, Board of Commissioners, Register of Deeds, Sheriff, N.C. Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, N.C. District…
-
Latinos make up 9 percent of the state's population and 2 percent of registered voters, and a new poll shows many are undecided. In Charlotte, Michel Martin learns more about their growing influence.
-
There is a comprehensive, interactive Google map that shows early voting locations across the state.Click here to see precise locations and hours, even…