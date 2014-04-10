“Liberating Dixie” Traces 50 Years Of Southern Life

Ed Williams spent almost half a century writing for newspapers in Mississippi and North Carolina. His journalism career started at The Daily Mississippian and continued through 35 years at The Charlotte Observer.

But after he stopped writing for daily papers, he wanted to take stock of everything he had seen and heard throughout his career. His book "Liberating Dixie" (Lorimer Press/2013) chronicles 50 years of southern history, politics and culture through a collection of his writings. Host Frank Stasio talks to Williams about his career.