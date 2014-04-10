Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

“Liberating Dixie” Traces 50 Years Of Southern Life

Liberating Dixie by Ed Williams

Ed Williams spent almost half a century writing for newspapers in Mississippi and North Carolina. His journalism career started at The Daily Mississippian and continued through 35 years at The Charlotte Observer.

But after he stopped writing for daily papers, he wanted to take stock of everything he had seen and heard throughout his career. His book "Liberating Dixie" (Lorimer Press/2013) chronicles 50 years of southern history, politics and culture through a collection of his writings. Host Frank Stasio talks to Williams about his career.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
