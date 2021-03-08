-
Three newspapers have asked the North Carolina Court of Appeals to order courts in a county where rally-goers were pepper sprayed and arrested to stop…
-
The 159-year-old military newspaper, which is published by the Department of Defense, has been targeted for elimination by some Pentagon leaders.
-
The publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of other newspapers across the country is filing for bankruptcy protection.McClatchy…
-
This winter, waves of journalists across the country lost their jobs as major media organizations made significant cut backs. Among them, media giant…
-
This winter, waves of journalists across the country lost their jobs as major media organizations made significant cut backs. Among them, media giant…
-
Cash Michaels is known for sharing the African-American perspective on news stories around North Carolina. He has been a newspaper journalist since the…
-
Cash Michaels is known for sharing the African-American perspective on news stories around North Carolina. He has been a newspaper journalist since the…
-
News deserts are cropping up across America. A new report shows nearly 1,800 papers have shuttered or merged since 2004, and 171 counties across the U.S.…
-
News deserts are cropping up across America. A new report shows nearly 1,800 papers have shuttered or merged since 2004, and 171 counties across the U.S.…
-
The Trump Administration tariffs on paper are forcing the Robesonianan newspaper to cut its 8-page Sunday color comics section. Editor Donnie Douglas…