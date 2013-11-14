Scientist Discovers Alternative Use For Hog Waste

The struggle over hog waste lagoons in North Carolina is decades long. Historically, the lagoons have caused several fish kills and contaminated the public water supply.

A 2007 law restricted the construction of new lagoons and the expansion of existing lagoons. The law also tasked North Carolina scientists with finding alternative uses for hog waste. Host Frank Stasio talks with Larry Cahoon, professor of biological oceanography and limnology at the University or North Carolina at Wilmington.