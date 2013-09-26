Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

IBMA Winners Balsam Range Rock Raleigh

Balsam Range
Balsam Range
/

In the winter of 2007, five Haywood county bluegrass musicians got together for an informal jam session. Out of that collaboration, the band Balsam Range was born. They are nominated in six different categories for the International Bluegrass Music Awards including Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year. They will play at Merlefest showcase as part of the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival in Raleigh this afternoon and the Awards show this evening. Host Frank Stasio talks with Balsam Range members Buddy Melton, Darren Nicholson, Marc Pruett, Caleb Smith and Tim Surrett live from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.

Update: Balsam Range won "Album of the Year" for their album "Papertown" at the International Bluegrass Music Awards.

Watch the segment from The Museum of Natural Sciences here.

Tags

The State of ThingsIBMARaleighBluegrassThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio