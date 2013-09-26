IBMA Winners Balsam Range Rock Raleigh

In the winter of 2007, five Haywood county bluegrass musicians got together for an informal jam session. Out of that collaboration, the band Balsam Range was born. They are nominated in six different categories for the International Bluegrass Music Awards including Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year. They will play at Merlefest showcase as part of the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival in Raleigh this afternoon and the Awards show this evening. Host Frank Stasio talks with Balsam Range members Buddy Melton, Darren Nicholson, Marc Pruett, Caleb Smith and Tim Surrett live from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.

Update: Balsam Range won "Album of the Year" for their album "Papertown" at the International Bluegrass Music Awards.

