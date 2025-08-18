Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

'Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience.' Plus, a program to help adult learners finish their degrees.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthyStacia Brown
Published August 18, 2025 at 1:48 PM EDT
Chris O'Riordan-Adjah, author of Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience

0:01:00

UNC System expands partnership with ReUp Education to assist adult learners

More than 43 million Americans belong to the “some college, no credential” (SCNC) population. Roughly one million of them reside in North Carolina.

Efforts to re-engage adult learners are on the rise, including a partnership between the UNC System and ReUp Education, a national tech ed company that provides resources and support to returning adult students.

ReUp’s services with the UNC System are expanding this year to offer returning college students greater assistance in reaching their graduation goals. This conversation originally aired August 7, 2025.

Terah Crews, CEO of ReUp Education

0:13:00

Durham Tech dean discusses new book, Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience

Chris O'Riordan-Adjah knows a lot about higher education. In addition to earning two bachelor's degrees, two master’s degrees, and a PhD in Civil Engineering, he’s also taught at a range of colleges, including a large 4-year university, small college, and community college. And he wants to share his knowledge with those embarking on college – or thinking about it. “Professor Chris” talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about his new book Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience. This conversation originally aired June 23, 2025.

Chris O'Riordan-Adjah, author of Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience; Dean of Building, Engineering and Skills Technology Division, Durham Technical Community College

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
