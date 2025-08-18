'Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience.' Plus, a program to help adult learners finish their degrees.

0:01:00

UNC System expands partnership with ReUp Education to assist adult learners

More than 43 million Americans belong to the “some college, no credential” (SCNC) population. Roughly one million of them reside in North Carolina.

Efforts to re-engage adult learners are on the rise, including a partnership between the UNC System and ReUp Education, a national tech ed company that provides resources and support to returning adult students.

ReUp’s services with the UNC System are expanding this year to offer returning college students greater assistance in reaching their graduation goals. This conversation originally aired August 7, 2025.

Terah Crews, CEO of ReUp Education

0:13:00

Durham Tech dean discusses new book, Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience

Chris O'Riordan-Adjah knows a lot about higher education. In addition to earning two bachelor's degrees, two master’s degrees, and a PhD in Civil Engineering, he’s also taught at a range of colleges, including a large 4-year university, small college, and community college. And he wants to share his knowledge with those embarking on college – or thinking about it. “Professor Chris” talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about his new book Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience. This conversation originally aired June 23, 2025.

Chris O'Riordan-Adjah, author of Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience; Dean of Building, Engineering and Skills Technology Division, Durham Technical Community College