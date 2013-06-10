Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Minister Reflects On Decades As Elder In Methodist Church

Will Willimon, professor of the practice of Christian ministry at Duke University.
http://www.spdlc.org/faith-life-continues-with-william-willimon-february-4
/

Will Willimon has served at Duke University in a variety of roles for decades, but he always left to continue his calling as a Methodist minister.

He knew from an early age that he had a special connection to God.

"I think I always had an extraordinary sense of the divine," he said.

Though, he said that his fundamentalist upbringing in rural South Carolina scared him off from faith for a while.  

"I sort of decided that Christianity was for people who weren't very good at thinking things through," he said.

When he went off to Wofford College, he was exposed to a religous studies professor who helped him see a different view of Christianity.  

"I remember thinking in my little undergraduate imagination...wow, this professor, you could say a lot about him, but he's not stupid. And he's a Christian," he said.

He realized at Wofford that he wanted to continue on the religious path. Something he would do at Yale Divinity School, and later, Emory University. But when he first had the idea, his mom wasn't so sure it was a good idea.  

"She said, 'Well, I don't think it will work out that well,'" Willimon said. He added that she thought to be a minister you needed to be able to flatter others, something she didn't think he'd excel at.

But he found his niche, traveling back to South Carolina to be a minister at a Presbyterian Church there. He went from there to preach at North Myrtle Beach, where a member of Duke's Divinity School invited him to come teach there.

He stayed for a while but missed being a minister. He left to work at an inner city church in South Carolina, but he was once again invited to Duke, where he returned to serve as Dean of Duke Chapel for the next 20 years.

He would leave once again to become a bishop, but he has returned for a third stint. He is currently a professor of the practice of Christian ministry at Duke Divinity School. He has also written his first novel, "Incorporation," a satire on a Christian church in the midwest.

Tags

The State of ThingsReligionDuke ChapelMinistryDuke University
Stay Connected
Alex Granados
Alex Granados joined The State of Things in July 2010. He got his start in radio as an intern for the show in 2005 and loved it so much that after trying his hand as a government reporter, reader liaison, features, copy and editorial page editor at a small newspaper in Manassas, Virginia, he returned to WUNC. Born in Baltimore but raised in Morgantown, West Virginia, Alex moved to Raleigh in time to do third grade twice and adjust to public school after having spent years in the sheltered confines of a Christian elementary education. Alex received a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also has a minor in philosophy, which basically means that he used to think he was really smart but realized he wasn’t in time to switch majors. Fishing, reading science fiction, watching crazy movies, writing bad short stories, and shooting pool are some of his favorite things to do. Alex still doesn’t know what he wants to be when he grows up, but he is holding out for astronaut.
See stories by Alex Granados
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio